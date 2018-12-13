Norma McGill (1928-2018)

Norma J. McGill, age 90, of Bryan, Ohio, died at 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at Genesis HealthCare-Bryan Center, in Bryan, where she was a resident.

Mrs. McGill was a graduate of Bryan High School and had been employed by Bryan City Schools for seventeen years and then for Fifty Division for nine years prior to her retirement.

She was a member of Bryan Eagles, Aerie #2233 and enjoyed all kinds of crafts, being on her computer and watching TV. She also enjoyed being a volunteer at the Welcome Station in Leesburg, Florida.

Norma J. McGill was born on January 16, 1928, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Orza and Flossie (Burbic) Cook. She married Larry J. McGill on May 1, 1954, and he preceded her in death on January 21, 1969.

Survivors also include two daughters, Karen (Bill) Keck, of Bryan, and Kathy (Paul) Noethen, of Defiance; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Services will be held on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at 1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Visitation will be held for two hours prior to the service, beginning at 11:00 A.M., in the funeral home. Interment will be in Brown Cemetery, Bryan.

Memorials are requested to the Williams County Human Society or the Williams County Sheriff’s Department Canine Unit.

© 2018, Forrest Church. All rights reserved.