Norman Dusseau (1927-2018)

Norman B. Dusseau, age 91, of Fayette, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Monday morning, December 17, 2018, at Windsor Lane Health Care in Gibsonburg.

He was born June 7, 1927 to Dully and Mabel (Thei) Dusseau. He married Margaret Guear, and she preceded him in death.

Norman was a machinist for GB Manufacturing in Delta. Norman also traveled around with the carnival for quite sometime. He was a huge amateur radio operator (N8EYZ) and loved spending Saturday mornings at his daughter’s home drinking coffee and eating twizzlers with his grandchildren. Norman was also a talented wood carver.

Norman is survived by his daughter, Barbara Lamb; stepchildren, Julie Ricker and Larry LeVeck; grandchildren, Mark Estel, Lisa Estel and Christine Estel; great-grandchildren, Kogan Estel, Aleha Estel, Easton Estel, Gabe Uyttenhove and Oakley Murphy.

Besides his loving wife, Margaret, Norman was preceded in death by his siblings, Charles O’Neil Dusseau, Iona Marie Dusseau, Robert Lee Dusseau, Virginia Ruth Dusseau and Joyce Ann Dusseau.

Visitation will be held Saturday, December 29th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Grisier~Weigel Funeral Home, 400 W. Main St. in Delta (419.822.3121), where funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Donna Stutzman officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

© 2018, Forrest Church. All rights reserved.