Norman Malvitz (1926-2018)

Norman E. Malvitz, age 92 of Wauseon, passed away from this life on Saturday, July 14, 2018, at Genacross Lutheran Services in Napoleon, Ohio. Norman was born on January 31, 1926 in Browntown Township, Wayne County, Michigan, to Fred and Myrtle (Scherer) Malvitz.

He graduated from Carleton (MI) High School in 1944, and enlisted in the US Army shortly after, serving his country during World War II in the U.S. and in Europe from 1944-46. One of his fondest memories from that time was being inspected by General George S. Patton, while serving during the war. From 1947-1968, as a member of the US Air Force, his service took him to Europe four times, Alaska three times, and Hawaii twice. He served in fifteen countries, including Taiwan and Japan during his Air Force career.

In 1951, he married Mary Sagesser at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Waltz, Michigan. They had two children, Patricia Jean and David Earl. During his military career, the family lived in New York, Arizona, Missouri, Michigan, and Florida before eventually settling in Delta, Ohio.

After Mary’s death in 1969, the family moved to Wauseon. In 1972, he married Marie Lawrence, residing in Wauseon until her death in 1999. In 2002, he married Elizabeth Flory and moved to Napoleon until her death in 2013. He then moved back to Wauseon until his health caused him to enter Genacross Lutheran Services, where he lived until his passing.

He was a member of Emmaus Lutheran Church in Wauseon, serving as Deacon, Elder, and assistant treasurer. He was an active member of Wauseon American Legion Post 265, and also a life member of the Air Force Sergeants Association. During his retirement years, he enjoyed traveling to Florida and spending time on his fishing boat on Lake Erie.

Norman is survived by his two children, Patricia (Thomas) Galbraith and David (Jenny) Malvitz, both of Wauseon, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Sharon (James) Roberts of Temperance, MI, and his brothers, Fred Malvitz and Harold (Bev) Malvitz of Carleton, MI. He is preceded in death by his parents, wives, sister, Shirley Langton, and his brother, Melvin Malvitz.

Visitation for Norman will be held at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at Emmaus Lutheran Church, 841 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, OH, at 11:00 AM with Pastor Steven Geske, officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in the Winameg Cemetery.

Those wishing a memorial contribution in Norman’s memory are asked to consider Emmaus Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice. Online condolences to the family may be left at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.