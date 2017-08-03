Northwest Williams County Barn Lost In Blaze

Several area fire departments responded to a barn fire in northwest Williams County Wednesday evening. The barn was a total loss as crews worked to first beat down the flames and then stamp out any hot spots. No one was injured in the blaze. Northwest Fire and Rescue was the lead agency and they were assisted by Montpelier, Florence Township and Pioneer fire departments. Several tankers were used to keep the hoses pumping for the crews. The fire occurred around 8 p.m.

Related