NYC Parade Honors Veterans, Marks 100 Years Since End Of WWI

NEW YORK (AP) — Marching bands played patriotic songs and onlookers waved American flags as the annual Veterans Day Parade made its way through New York City on Sunday.

The parade honored those who have served as well as those currently in military service, and also commemorated the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

“It makes me so happy that we’re getting the recognition that we need,” said Bernard Robinson, 69, who served in the Marines during the Vietnam War and was on a float in the parade. “These vets made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and they should always be recognized, and this parade is one of the best ways to do it.”

World War II veteran Bert Steir, 93, who was also taking part in the parade, said, “It was a privilege to serve my country and I’m sure the others agree.”

The grand marshal was U.S. Army veteran Florent Groberg, who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his service in Afghanistan.

Among those also in the parade was a group carrying a giant flag that was displayed at the World Trade Center site in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks.

On the sidelines, families of those serving or who have served carried pictures or other mementoes of their loved ones.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.