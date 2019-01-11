Officer Fires Gun At End Of Indiana Chase; Driver Injured

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an officer fired his gun at the end of a car chase following an attempted traffic stop in northern Indiana.

The chase started Wednesday night after a police tried to stop a motorist in Goshen. During the chase, police say the car averaged speeds of 30-40 mph (48-64 kph). Police used stop sticks to flatten the car’s tires before the chase ended.

The driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that were described as non-life-threatening, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether the Goshen man was shot or injured in another way.

The man is expected to face a charge of resisting arrest. The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative pending the outcome of an investigation.

