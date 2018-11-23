Officials: Ohio Child Dead, 10 Family Members Hurt In House Fire

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old child has died and 10 family members were injured in a northeast Ohio house fire.

Sheriff’s officials say the fire broke out Wednesday night in Middlefield Township, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Cleveland. A University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center spokesperson said the toddler was declared dead upon arrival.

Fire officials say the ages of the injured Amish family members range from 1 to 40 years old.

Several family members were taken to local hospitals by ambulance, and a few were transported by helicopter.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

