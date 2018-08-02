O’Grady’s Single Leads Louisville To 5-3 Win Over Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Brian O’Grady hit a two-run single in the ninth inning, leading the Louisville Bats to a 5-3 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Wednesday.

Kevin Quackenbush got Harold Castro to ground out with a runner on first to end the game for his 18th save of the season.

The single by O’Grady scored Chadwick Tromp and Hernan Iribarren and was the game’s last scoring play.

Christin Stewart hit an RBI single, driving in Jacob Robson in the first inning to give the Mud Hens a 1-0 lead. The Bats came back to take the lead in the fifth inning when Gabriel Guerrero hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by D.J. Peterson.

Toledo tied the game 3-3 in the sixth when Mikie Mahtook hit an RBI double, bringing home Stewart.

Tanner Rainey (5-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Johnny Barbato (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com

