Ohio Boy, 15, Stabbed To Death By Half Brother, 13.

Posted By: Forrest Church January 19, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old boy has been stabbed to death by his 13-year-old half brother during a fight in Ohio’s capital city of Columbus.

Columbus police say the stabbing occurred Friday afternoon at a condominium complex and the 15-year-old, who hasn’t been identified, was found dead at the scene.

The 13-year-old was arrested without incident and taken into custody.

Police provided no additional details about the slaying Saturday.

