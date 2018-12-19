Ohio Campaign State’s Most Expensive Gubernatorial Election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Campaign finance filings show this year’s campaign for Ohio governor was the most expensive gubernatorial race in state history.

The reports show that Republican Mike DeWine, the governor-elect, and Democratic challenger Richard Cordray, spent nearly $45 million between their campaigns.

Filings submitted Friday show Cordray’s fundraising slightly topped that of DeWine, currently Ohio’s attorney general, at $16.8 million compared to DeWine’s $16.4 million. However, DeWine also took in nearly $5 million from running mate Jon Husted (HYOO’-sted) when their campaigns merged. He also made personal loans to his campaign totaling about $4 million.

Ultimately, DeWine spent about $28 million compared to Cordray’s roughly $17 million, for a record-setting total.

The previous record was $34 million, set in 2010 when Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) defeated incumbent Democrat Ted Strickland.

