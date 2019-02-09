Ohio Governor Promotes Veteran Officer To Lead Highway Patrol

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has promoted two veteran Ohio State Highway Patrol officers to superintendent and assistant superintendent and named a new director of the state’s lottery commission.

The new Republican governor announced his latest appointments Thursday.

He named Lieutenant Colonel Richard Fambro, a 30-year patrol veteran, as superintendent effective March 16. Fambro will replace Colonel Paul Pride, who is retiring. Major Marla Gaskill will succeed Fambro as assistant superintendent. Both will advance a rank.

DeWine said both share his vision for putting “families at the forefront of everything we do.”

Also Thursday, DeWine named long-time Ohio Lottery Commission chairman Patrick McDonald, of Cleveland, as the agency’s director effective Feb. 23. McDonald is Cuyahoga County elections director and a veteran of several state offices.

© 2019, The Village Reporter and/or The Associated Press. All rights reserved.