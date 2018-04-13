Ohio House Speaker Moves Up Resignation, Leaving Immediately

Posted By: Forrest Church April 13, 2018

In this June 28, 2016, file photo, Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger marks the passage of legislation to rename Port Columbus International Airport to John Glenn Columbus International Airport, during an event at the airport in Columbus, Ohio. Democrat Richard Cordray said Wednesday, April 11, 2018, it was “highly inappropriate” for Ohio’s attorney general to call House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger in the middle of a federal investigation and the exchange must be investigated. Rosenberger announced Tuesday night, April 10, that he is resigning from office amid talk of an FBI investigation into his activities. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger is stepping down immediately, moving up a resignation he announced earlier this week amid talk of an FBI investigation into his activities.

Brad Miller, a spokesman for House Republicans, said Thursday that Rosenberger’s decision to resign now came at the request of Rep. Kirk Schuring. Schuring is speaker pro tempore and presides over the House in Rosenberger’s absence.

Rosenberger says he believes all of his actions as speaker have been “ethical and lawful,” but he understands the inquiry could take some time to resolve.

The 36-year-old Republican announced his resignation Tuesday but initially said he would stay on until May 1. He told the Dayton Daily News Friday that he has hired an attorney “as a precautionary measure.”

 

