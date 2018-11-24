Ohio Logs 900 Cases Of Hepatitis A Amid Multistate Outbreak

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has logged more than 900 cases of hepatitis A this year amid an outbreak around the state and some neighboring states.

The Springfield News-Sun reports Ohio has seen a big jump in cases compared with the past few years, when the state typically had only a few dozen cases.

People have been hospitalized in nearly two-thirds of the cases. One death was reported in Montgomery County.

Hepatitis A is an inflammation of the liver that causes low appetite, stomach pain and jaundice. It spreads through close contact with infected individuals and fecal matter.

Homeless people and those who use street drugs or have been incarcerated are considered among those most likely to contract the disease.

Health officials recommend guarding against that with a vaccine and good hygiene.

Information from: Springfield News-Sun

