Ohio Man Sentenced To More Than A Decade In Prison For Rape Of Juvenile

JACKSON, Ohio) Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced today that an Ohio man has been sentenced to serve more than a decade in prison for the rape of a juvenile.

Brian Brust, 45, of Jackson, pleaded guilty today to one felony count of rape and four felony counts of sexual battery.

Jackson County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Regan immediately sentenced Brust to 13 years in prison. The defendant was also classified as a Tier III sex offender.

“This defendant sexually assaulted the juvenile on multiple occasions over several years, but thanks to the bravery of the victim and the work of investigators and prosecutors, he did not get away with it,” said Attorney General DeWine.

The investigation was conducted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The case was prosecuted by attorneys with the Ohio Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Section as part of Attorney General DeWine’s Crimes Against Children Initiative.

