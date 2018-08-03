Ohio Man Sentenced To Prison For Rape Of Juveniles

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio)Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced today that a Guernsey County man has been sentenced to spend a decade in prison after pleading guilty to raping two juveniles.

John M. Dugan, 43, of Cambridge pleaded guilty yesterday to two counts of rape and one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor. Guernsey County Common Pleas Judge Daniel Padden sentenced Dugan today to ten years in prison.

Dugan was also classified as a Tier III sex offender.

“We work each day in the Ohio Attorney General’s Office to stand up for children and hold predators accountable,” said Attorney General DeWine. “In addition to prison, this defendant will also be on the sex offender registry for the rest of his life.”

The case was investigated by authorities with the Cambridge Police Department.

The investigation found that Dugan assaulted the victims on separate occasions in 2013 and 2017. Authorities also discovered images of child pornography on the defendant’s cell phone. The case was prosecuted by attorneys with the Ohio Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Section as part of Attorney General DeWine’s Crimes Against Children Initiative

