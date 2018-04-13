Ohio State Moves Up Spring Game Because Of Weather Threat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State moved up its spring game to late morning Saturday in an effort to beat bad weather that already has led a handful of schools to cancel or reschedule the annual scrimmages.

The school moved up the game two hours to 11:45 a.m. EDT to try to get it in before the worst of the rain and possible thunderstorms roll in. A lacrosse game scheduled for the morning in Ohio Stadium was moved to Friday night.

About 79,000 people are expected, which is the present capacity of the stadium because of construction projects. The scrimmage culminates spring practice.

The game will give Dwayne Haskins Jr., Joe Burrow and Tate Martell another chance to get the upper hand in the competition for starting quarterback.

