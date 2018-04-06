Ohio State’s Urban Meyer Gets 2-Year Extension, $1.2 Million Raise

Posted By: Forrest Church April 5, 2018

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer walks with his wife, Shelley, second from left, following the team’s Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, early Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Indianapolis. Ohio State won 27-21. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State trustees are expected to approve a two-year contract extension for football coach Urban Meyer on Friday.

The extension though the 2022 season will give Meyer a $1.2 million annual raise. A committee of the board of trustees rubber-stamped the deal Thursday.

The $7.6 million total cash compensation package makes the 53-year-old Meyer the highest paid coach in the Big Ten and third-highest nationally.

Meyer is 73-8 in his six years as head coach, including a 47-3 record in the Big Ten with six consecutive divisional championships and two Big Ten championships. The Buckeyes won the national championship under Meyer in 2014.

 

