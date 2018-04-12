OHSAA Board Of Directors Vote To Extend Baseball Season Starting Next Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors held its regularly scheduled April meeting Thursday morning at the OHSAA office. The following are highlights from the meeting. Complete meeting minutes will be posted at OHSAA.org.

By a 7-2 vote, the board approved a proposal from the baseball coaches association to extend the season one week, beginning with the 2019 season. The number of regular-season games permitted (27) will not be affected, but the regular season will be one week longer. The 2019 state tournament will be June 6, 7 and 8 instead of May 30, 31 and June 1.

The board approved the girls and boys basketball divisional breakdowns for the 2018-19 season, which include adjustments related to competitive balance roster data for the 2017-18 season. Note that the base enrollment data provided by the Ohio Department of Education does not change for 2018-19.

2018-19 Girls Basketball Divisional Breakdowns: http://ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Basketball-Girls/Girls-Basketball-2018-19

2018-19 Boys Basketball Division Breakdowns: http://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Basketball-Boys/Boys-Basketball-2018-19

The board received the attendance and financial reports from the 2017 football playoffs. The overall attendance for the five rounds of the playoffs decreased by 34,106 tickets. The announced total attendance for the seven state championship games in Canton was 61,312, which was up from 55,421 in 2016 in Columbus.

The board received the attendance and financial reports from the 2017 cross country regional and state tournaments. The state tournament attendance at National Trail Raceway was 12,054, which marked the second-highest in OHSAA history.

Since the board’s last meeting, 12 member schools were penalized for committing infractions of OHSAA bylaws or sports regulations. The list of infractions and penalties is always included in the complete meeting minutes, but media members may request the list in advance from Tim Stried, OHSAA Director of Communications, at tstried@ohsaa.org.

The board reviewed the schedule for the six upcoming OHSAA Athletic Discussion Meeting, which are held to provide updates to member school administrators and explain the referendum items that schools will vote upon in May. Details are at: https://bit.ly/2HunqJj

Details for the upcoming referendum voting period are posted at: http://www.ohsaa.org/School-Resources/referendum-voting

As a reminder, the list of upcoming open positions on the six District Athletic Boards that be voted upon this spring and begin terms August 1 are posted on the OHSAA’s DAB page at: http://www.ohsaa.org/about/districtboards

