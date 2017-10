Fulton/Williams County

All games on Friday, November 3rd @ 7:30pm

Division VI Region 14

#7 Wauseon (8-2) at #2 Shelby (10-0)

Division V Region 18

#8 Swanton (7-3) at #1 Eastwood (10-0)

#6 Indian Lake at #3 Archbold (8-2)

Division VII Region 26

#5 Tiffin Calvert (7-3) at #4 Edgerton (8-2)

Complete brackets for all the regions can be found at OHSAA.org