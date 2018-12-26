Ollie Lyons (1934-2018)

Ollie M. Lyons, age 84, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 8:50 P.M. on Tuesday, December 25, 2018, at her home surrounded by her family.

Ollie was born on May 13, 1934 in Mount Vernon, Indiana, the daughter of Henry E. and Leona J. (Clark) Shelton. She married Leroy C. Lyons on September 14, 1953 in Mount Vernon, and he survives.

Ollie is also survived by her children, Deborah VanScoder, Clinton (Paula) Lyons and Jeff (Karyl Cape) Lyons, all of Bryan; 5 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; a great-great granddaughter; and siblings, Dolly Goff and Gary (Sue) Shelton, of both of Mount Vernon. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Gary Lyons; a brother, David and sisters, Donceletta, Vayden, Luellon and Wanda.

Private family services will be held at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Interment will be in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

