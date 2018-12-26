One Dead, Three Hurt In Northwest Ohio Accident

PAULDING – A Christmas evening crash claimed the life of one person and injured three west of Paulding.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Van Wert Post is investigating the crash, which occurred at approximately 11:53 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25 on County Road 144 (Gasser Road) just east of Township Road 83 in Paulding Township.

Troopers said a 2013 Ford Fusion, operated by a male, was westbound on Road 144. A Case farm tractor/implement operated by Francis Maag, age 46, of Paulding, was also westbound on Road 144. The Ford struck the rear of the implement and slid off of the right side of the road, where it came to final rest in a ditch.

The car’s driver, whose name has not been released, was trapped within the motor vehicle and required extrication to be freed. The driver was transported by Samaritan to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for serious injuries.

The Ford was occupied by three passengers, all of whom have not been identified at the time of reporting. The front seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by Dr. Joseph Kuhn, Paulding County coroner.

Both rear seat passengers were transported to Paulding Hospital to be treated. Both were then transported to Parkview Regional for additional treatment.

Maag was listed as uninjured.

The Van Wert Post was assisted on scene by Paulding Fire and EMS, Antwerp Fire and EMS, Samaritan, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, and R&O Towing.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor, according to troopers. The crash remains under investigation.

(Information courtesy of the Paulding County Progress)

