One Man Killed, Another Injured In Fulton County Crash

Toledo – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three vehicle fatal crash County Road C and County Road 2, Swan Creek Township, Fulton County which occurred on December 21, 2018 at approximately 7:46 p.m.

A 2014 Dodge Ram driven by Ryan J. Shanly, age 40, was stopped in the northbound lane on County Road C due to debris that fell off of his trailer. A 1997 Jeep driven by Gary Tippie Jr., age 28, was stopped in the southbound lane on County Road C to assist in picking up the debris. A 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by John B. Whaley IV, age 24, was traveling northbound on County Road C. The 2007 Pontiac struck the 1997 Jeep before striking Mr. Shanly in the roadway. The 2007 Pontiac struck the 2014 Dodge Ram and trailer and then overturned.

Mr. Shanly was transported by ground ambulance to St. Lukes Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Mr. Tippie received no injuries as a result of the crash. Mr. Whaley received treatment at the scene for minor injuries. Alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash.

Assisting the State Patrol on scene was Providence Township Fire and Rescue, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Swanton Fire and EMS. The crash remains under investigation.

