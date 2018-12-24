Opal Tawney (1918-2018)

Opal Kathryn Tawney, age 100, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 1:05 A.M. on Monday, December 24, 2018, at Genesis Healthcare-Bryan Center under the care of CHP Hospice.

Opal was born on July 15, 1918, in Defiance, Ohio, the daughter of Grover M. and Hazel G. (Croninger) Gearing. She was a 1936 graduate of Defiance High School. Opal married Hugh Richard Tawney, of Bryan, on July 2, 1943 and he preceded her in death on April 11, 1986.

Opal was a long time member of the First Brethren Church in Bryan where she was very active as a Sunday School teacher, Volunteer, and member of the Women’s Missionary Society. She worked for many years at Bryan Custom Plastics. After her retirement, she got her real estate license, took up golf and continued to participate in two bridge clubs that she had belonged to all of her life in Bryan. She volunteered at the Church Women United Thrift Shop for many years. She was also a member of the Lioness Club.

Surviving are her children, Richard (Barb) Tawney, Jr., of Bryan, Stephen Tawney, of Lebanon, Ohio, James (Veronica) Tawney, of Baltimore, Ohio, Jane Tawney, of Bryan and Jeff (Debbi) Tawney, of St. Petersburg, Florida; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, Dale, Ralph “Jim”, Paul “Doc” and Don Gearing and sisters, Ruth Clemons and Betty Reich.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 29, 2018, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at First Brethren Church, 13050 County Road C, Bryan. Opal’s funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation with Bill Priest officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the First Brethren Church. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.

