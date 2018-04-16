Orlando Allman (1924 – 2018)

Orlando F. Allman, 93, a lifelong resident of Montpelier passed away Friday evening at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home in Montpelier. He was born on October 6, 1924 in Jefferson Township to Ora and Fern (Wolfe) Allman. Orlando graduated from Montpelier High School in 1943. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during World War II. On December 23, 1950 he married Mary Lou Critchfield and she preceded him in death in August 24, 2009.

Orlando became a member of West Bethesda Church in 1942. He was a member of the VFW and a past member of the Masonic Temple, both in Montpelier. Orlando retired from Winzeler’s Stamping in Montpelier after 46 years, 30 years as a shipping clerk and the last 16 as an inspector. He served as a Cub Scout Master for several years at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, and was very active in the Montpelier Senior Center.

He is survived by his son David Allman of Montpelier; granddaughter Amy (Joey) Dohner of Montpelier; two great grandchildren Jullian and Addison Dohner; one brother, Leland (Barb) Allman of Pioneer; one sister Betty Houghton of Auburn; and one sister-in-law, Hillary Critchfield.

Orlando was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary Lou, son Gary, great grandson, Josiah Dohner, sister, Thelma Lee, brother, John Allman, infant sister Mary Jane, and four brothers-in-law Denver Lee, Jim Houghton, H.H. Critchfield and Gene Critchfield and two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Allman and Gracilee Siebenaler.

Visitation for Orlando will be on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 from 2-7 pm at the Thompson-Geesey Funeral Home on Empire Street in Montpelier. Services will be Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 11:30 am at West Bethesda Church in Montpelier with Reverend David Tilly to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier with Military Honors presented by the Montpelier Veterans. Memorial contributions may be made to West Bethesda, CHP Hospice, The Filling Home or the Montpelier Senior Center. Online condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

