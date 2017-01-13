Orval D. Wyse (1923 – 2017)

Orval D. Wyse, age 93, of Stryker, Ohio passed away January 12, 2017. Orval was born November 1, 1923 near Archbold, the son of Charley and Cora (Rupp) Wyse. He married Myrtie Nofziger on October 6, 1946 and she preceded him in death on February 27, 1962. He then married Berneda (Schrock) Graber on April 24, 1963 and she preceded him in death on July 12, 2004.

A longtime resident of the Pettisville and Stryker area, Orval was a farmer and livestock handler for Lugbill Auction and a heavy machinery operator for many years. During his retirement years, Orval spent time delivering parts for NAPA and driving cars for the Montpelier car auction, Rich Ford and Hollingshead’s non-emergency transportation.

Orval was a member of the Pine Grove Mennonite Church in Stryker where he served on a number of committees and in many different leadership roles. He also enjoyed being involved in other philanthropic organizations, such as Heifer Project, Habitat for Humanity and the Williams County Organization of Churches.

Orval loved the great outdoors and spending time with his family. So for Orval, the best times were camping with his children and grandchildren. In his later years, the campground was in his backyard with the grandchildren staying over and getting rides on one of his two ATVs.

Orval is survived by six children: Suzette (Rollie) Nafziger of Archbold, Joan (Gary) King of Pettisville, Wendy (Jim) Borton of West Unity, Bill Wyse of Montpelier, Trudy (Rick) Partee of Stryker, and Jim (Diane) Wyse of Stryker, twelve grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren, four brothers, Charles (Patty) Wyse of Archbold, Marvin Wyse of Pettisville, Merle (Donna) Wyse of Archbold, and sister-in-law Arlene Wyse of Stryker.

Orval was preceded in death by his parents, his two wives, a son-in-law Larry Short, brothers Jesse and Wayne Wyse, and sisters Evelyn Wyse and Ada (Stanley) Short.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 – 5:00 PM on Sunday, January 15, 2017 at Fairlawn Chapel in Archbold, Ohio. A celebration of life service will be held at the Fairlawn Chapel on Monday, January 16, 2017 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Pinegrove Mennonite Church or Habitat for Humanity. Private family interment services will be in the Pettisville Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.GrisierFH.com The Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with the arrangements.