Pamela Rice (1950 – 2018)

Pamela D. “Pam” Rice, age 67, of Wauseon, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, June 14, 2018. She fought Multiple Sclerosis and various other health issues associated with the effects of MS with a strong and positive attitude for over 20 years. She was a positive force for the cure. Pam retired in 1999 from the City of Wauseon where she was the Parks and Recreation Director for over 10 years. Prior to working for the City of Wauseon she worked as an Administrative Assistant at Northwest Veterinary Clinic in Wauseon.

Pam was born in Wauseon on July 10, 1950, the daughter of Lloyd “Dee” and Virginia (George) Sharpe. On December 27, 1970, she married Roger Rice, and he survives. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon. She graduated from Wauseon High School in 1968 and went on to earn her Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education from the Bowling Green State University. After college, she took time off to raise her family and would occasionally substitute teach for the local school districts. She enjoyed many things including lounging in the sun and being around water, a passion for reading, knitting and most cherished being surrounded by her family and friends. She was actively involved with volunteering with the National MS Society. Pam will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Surviving is her husband, Roger; two daughters, Michelle Bridges and Molly (Brent) Miller of Archbold. She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Tay Balash.

Visitation for Pam will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 21, 2018, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Pastor Julie Parsell, officiating. Interment will be in the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be given to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, NW Ohio Chapter, 401 Tomahawk Dr. Maumee, OH 43537, or, Trinity Lutheran Church, 398 S Shoop Ave, Wauseon, OH 43567. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.