Patino, Miller Lift Fort Wayne Over Lansing 3-1

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Owen Miller had four hits, and Luis Patino tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings as the Fort Wayne TinCaps topped the Lansing Lugnuts 3-1 on Saturday.

Patino (6-3) allowed two hits while striking out five and walking three to get the win.

Fort Wayne went up 3-0 in the third after Kelvin Melean hit a two-run single.

The Lugnuts cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Andres Sotillo hit an RBI single, scoring Chavez Young.

Matt Gunter (4-6) went four innings, allowing three runs and seven hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out four and walked three. Fred Schlichtholz pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for his second save of the season.

