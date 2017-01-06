Patricia G. Slagle (1923 – 2016)

Patricia G. Slagle, age, 93, of Edon, Ohio, died at 6:02 A.M. on Wednesday, January 4, 2016, at Oak Grove Manor in Mansfield, Ohio where she was a resident. Mrs. Slagle was a graduate of Pioneer High School and was employed as a cook for many years in the Edon Northwest School System at the Cooney school.

She was an active member at Bethlehem Christian Union Church near Edon where she taught Sunday school, was member of the CUWF and was always willing to serve the church when called upon.

Patricia G. Slagle was born on July 14, 1923, in Pioneer, Ohio, the daughter of Ellsworth Moses and Ethel (Keeler) Waters. She married Merlin J. Slagle on December 17, 1943, in Archbold, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on October 25, 2011.

In her earthly life she faithfully served the Bethlehem Christian Union Church, and today she is absent from the body and present with the Lord.

Survivors include one son Pastor Michael (Betty) Slagle, of Bryan, Ohio; one daughter, Rebecca (Richard) Arnold, of Mansfield, Ohio; four grandchildren, Daniel (Lynsey) Slagle and David (Connie) Slagle, both of Bryan, Michelle (Troy) Hartman, of Roanoke, Indiana and Gwendolyn Arnold, of Mansfield; and six great-grandchildren, Grace, Emaline, Noah, Andrew, Anna Mae and Andrea. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Norma Baughman and Josephine Nearing.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 9, 2017, from 4:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon. Services will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at 11:00 A.M. in the Bethlehem Christian Union Church, near Edon with Pastor Michael Slagle, officiating. Interment will be follow in Floral Grove Cemetery, Pioneer.

Memorials are requested to Bethlehem Christian Union Church.