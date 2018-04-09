Patricia Jane Jacquot (1933-2018)

Patricia Jane Jacquot, age 85 of Whitehouse, passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 7, 2018 from the home she has shared with her sister, Fran (Mary Gothke) for the past 5 years.

Pat was born on April 5, 1933 to Leo M. Garry, Sr. and Elinora (Fisher) Garry.

Pat married her high school sweetheart and only love, Jack L. Jacquot, on June 13, 1953. They shared nearly 50 years of marriage when he passed on April 13, 2003.

Pat worked at Pilliod Cabinet Company, Haughton Elevator, Dr. Fried, and she retired from Walmart in Napoleon in 2015.

Pat was a devout Catholic and parishioner at St. Caspar in Wauseon, Ohio. A firm believer, she found comfort and strength in her faith, and was always praying and lighting candles for every situation her family would have.

Pat is survived by her loving sister, Fran (Mary Gothke) of Whitehouse, Ohio. She is also survived by 4 nieces and 3 nephews, as well as many great and great-great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in deathby her parents, her husband, Jack, her brothers, Leo M. Garry, Jr. and Donald Garry, and a special brother-in-law, Sam Gothke.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at St. Caspar Catholic Church with a Mass of Resurrection held at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow in the St. Richard’s Catholic Cemetery in Swanton, Ohio.

The family suggests expressions of sympathy to St. Caspar Catholic Church or the Kidney Foundation of Toledo. Online condolences may be offered at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.