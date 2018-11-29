Patricia Legg (1944-2018)

Patricia Mae Legg, 74 years, of Montpelier, passed away Monday, November 26, 2018 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee, Ohio.

Pat was born October 22, 1944 in Charleston, West Virginia the daughter of the late Andrew Lee and Pauline Elizabeth (Blankenship) Litchield. She married Hansford Eugene “Gene” Legg on August 3, 1960 in Charleston, West Virginia, and he preceded her in death on April 6, 2016.

Pat worked for Chase Brass as a shipper for 31 years, retiring in 2010. She previously worked at Metal Forge for 10 years. In her free time, Patricia enjoyed painting her nails, reading, completing coloring by numbers and playing games on her tablet. She especially cherished her time spent with her family.

Surviving are her three children, Jean (Steve) Moor of West Unity, Dianna (Stephen) Major of Fairburn, Georgia, and Michael Legg of Montpelier; seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Debra Wheeler of Bryan, and Theresa Funk of Angola, Indiana, and brother, Ronald Litchfield of Huntington, West Virginia. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene Legg; sister, Judy Terry, and brother, Michael Litchfield.

Visitation for Patricia M. Legg will be held Thursday, November 29, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. in Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity. Funeral Services will be held Friday, November 30, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor J. Mark Holbrook officiating. Interment will follow in Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

