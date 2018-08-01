Patricia Osmun (1943-2018)

Patricia Ann Osmun, age 74, of St. Joe, Indiana, passed away at 5:50 A.M. on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at Lutheran Life Villages at Pine Valley, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after an extended illness.

Mrs. Osmun was a 1961 graduate of Bryan High School and was a loving, devoted homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a devoted Girl Scout leader in St. Joe for forty-seven years and enjoyed scrapbooking and genealogy.

Patricia A. Osmun was born on December 4, 1943, in Bryan, the daughter of Forrest and Pearl (Shaver) Hitt. She married her husband of fifty-five years, Allen R. Osmun, on November 18, 1962, at Mount Olive Church near Bryan and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are one daughter, Liat (Steve) Greenler, of Defiance, Ohio; three granddaughters, Lindy (Nathaniel) Rebel, of Butler, Ohio, Lacey Greenler, of Fort Wayne, and Daphne Greenler, of Defiance; and two great-grandchildren, Amelia and Rebecca Rebel. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A gathering celebrating the life of Patricia A. Osmun will be held on Saturday, August 11, 2018, from 2:00-5:00 P.M. at the Riverdale Elementary school in St. St. Joe, Indiana. Memorials are requested to a Girl Scout Troop of the donor’s choice.

