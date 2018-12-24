Patricia “Pat” Dominique (1954-2018)

Patricia (Pat) Dominique, 81, peacefully joined her husband, Jim, in their heavenly home on Sunday, Dec 23, surrounded by people she loved.

‘Patsy’, as she was lovingly called, was born July 25, 1937 to Frank and Irene Johnson. She married her ‘honey’, Jim, on September 11, 1954 and he preceded her in death in May 2015.

Pat worked at several jobs and hobbies throughout her life, but her main life’s vocation was raising her children. She and her husband were foster parents to over 200 children throughout the years. She was a member of St. Caspar parish, where she has been a CCD teacher, CYO advisor, eucharistic minister, reader, choir member and has served on many committees over the years.

Pat will be missed by her 24 children, daughters Deb (Dave) Dietrich, Cindy (Joe) Baker, Cathy (Jeff) Stiriz, Teresa (Rick) Schultz , Tammy (Bob) Sperling, Jodi (Chad) Richardson, Michelle (Alex) Gigax, Melissa (Wes Penrod) Dominique, Dawn (Dan) McCarty, Arianna Dominique, Stephanie Dominique, Carolann Dominique, Angel (David) Pitts, Tracey (Tony) Carpenter, Felicia (Kevin) Oldham and Tabatha Fenter, sons Jim (Laura), Russ (Karen), Randy (Jackie), Doug (Sherrie), Justin, Eric and Brian (Jessie), foster daughters Jenny Pietrowski and Cheryl Osenbaugh, sister Verla Heudecker, brothers Donald and Frank (Mary Jane), sister-in-law and bestie MaryAnn Dominique and special caregivers Jodelynn Meyers and Emily O’Neal. She also will be sorely missed by over 60 grandchildren and over 100 great-grandchildren who brightened her life until the end.

Besides her husband, she was welcomed at the gates of heaven by her parents, son-in-law, Joe Narges, grandaughter Desiree Rapp, son Dennis and several angel grandbabies.

Visitation will be from at St. Caspar’s Wednesday December 26 from 2-8. A celebration of Pat’s life will be held at St. Caspar’s on Thusday at 10 AM with Father Todd Dominique and Father Stan Tabor presiding. Interment will be in St. Caspar Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home.

“We love you the mostest!”

© 2018, Forrest Church. All rights reserved.