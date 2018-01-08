Patricia Wyse (1929 – 2018)

Patricia A. Wyse, age 88 years, of Archbold, passed away Saturday morning, January 6, 2018, at CHP Defiance Area In-Patient Hospice.

She was born October 3, 1929, at Archbold, the daughter of Raymond and Elizabeth (Short) Short.

She married Charles J. Wyse on October 3, 1948, and he preceded her in death on August 24, 2017.

A lifelong resident of the Archbold area, she was a homemaker, and a volunteer at the Fulton County Health Center, Care & Share and at Fairlawn Haven. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and was a member of the Lockport Mennonite Church, rural Stryker.

She is survived by four children, Samuel (June) Wyse of Austin, MN, David (Karen) Wyse of Pettisville, Audrey (Rob) Fricke of Archbold, and Chris (Christy) Wyse of College Grove, TN; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a granddaughter; and a brother, Rollin Short.

Services will be held on Saturday, January 13, at 10:30 AM at the Lockport Mennonite Church with Pastors Steven Heatwole and Matthew Weaver officiating. Interment will follow in the Lockport Cemetery. Friends may call at Lockport Church from 4 – 8 PM on Friday. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests that memorials be given to CHP Defiance Area In-Patient Hospice.