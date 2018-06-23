Patrol Releases Defiance OVI Checkpoint Results

Defiance – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Defiance Post conducted an OVI checkpoint on June 22, 2018 in Defiance County. The State Patrol, in cooperation with the Defiance City Police Department and the Defiance County Sheriff’s Department operated the checkpoint to deter instances of impaired driving.

Approximately 323 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint on Friday evening. Three cars were diverted for further investigation of impaired driving. One person was arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired and one diversion resulted in the confiscation of an illegal weapon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers and occupants to always where their seat belts, to never drive distracted or impaired, and to reduce speed during inclement weather. If you suspect impaired driving or illegal drug activity while traveling Ohio’s highways, please dial #677 on your cell phone.

