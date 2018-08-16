Paul Hall (1933-2018)

Paul M. Hall, age 84, of Bryan, Ohio, died at 9:01 A.M. on Tuesday, August 15, 2018, at his home.

Mr. Hall worked as a plater at Fulton Tubing and had managed a restaurant and night club in Mobile, Alabama for twelve years before moving to the Bryan area. He also worked for AT&T and managed Lester’s Diner for a time. He served in of the United States Navy during the Korean War. Paul was a life member of Bryan VFW Post 2489 and American Legion Post 284. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and coin collecting when he was younger.



Paul M. Hall was born on September 9, 1933, in Ramage, West Virginia, the son of E. Ray and Florence Juanita (Eades) Hall. He married Isabel A. Seaman on September 8, 1956 in Bellaire, Ohio and she survives.



Paul is also survived by his sons, Paul G. (Michele) Hall, of Bryan, Mickey S. (Patti) Hall, of Granville, Ohio and Col. Kurt D. (Maytee) Hall, UASF Ret., of Merritt Island, Florida; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Doris White, of Danville, West Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents; sons Kevin L. Hall and George R. Hall and an infant sister, Diane Hall.



In accordance with Paul’s wishes, there will be private graveside services at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with Pastor Deb Widdowson officiating and military rites accorded by Bryan VFW Post 2489. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.



Memorials are requested to Community Health Professionals Hospice.

