Paul Johnston (1960-2019)

Paul C. Johnston, age 58, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully into Jesus’ loving arms, on Sunday, January 13, 2019, at Community Health Professionals Hospice in Defiance. He was born on August 17, 1960, to the late Fay E. and Lillian (Schroeder) Johnston.

Paul graduated from Evergreen High School in 1978, and on September 30, 1989, he married Cheryl J. Hill, and she survives. Throughout his life, Paul was a farmer and beef producer. He was a member of the National Cattlemen’s Association, the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association, and the Farm Bureau. Besides farming and raising cattle, he enjoyed fishing and attending cattle sales. He was also a member of the North Clinton Church in Wauseon.

Surviving Paul are his wife, Cheryl; son, Brandon (Emily) Johnston; daughter, Nicole Johnston; granddaughter, Karlie Johnston; sisters, Grace Schafer and Polly Gross; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Beth Schmitz.

Visitation for Paul will be held on Thursday, January 17, 2019, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the North Clinton Church, 831 W. Linfoot St., Wauseon. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 19, 2019, also at North Clinton Church, with Pastors Glenn Coblentz and Brad Faler, officiating. Interment will precede the memorial service at 10:00 AM in the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Those planning a memorial contribution in Paul’s memory are asked to consider Community Health Professionals Hospice or the North Clinton Church. Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.GrisierFH.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is honored with Paul’s care and arrangements.





