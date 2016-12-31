Paul R. Sauder (1956 – 2016)

Paul R. Sauder, 60, of Montpelier passed away Monday evening at his home. He was born on January 13, 1956 in Wauseon, Ohio to Lowell Edward and Donna Jean (Spire) Sauder. Paul graduated from Archbold High School in 1974. On November 24, 1995, he married Donna A. Halloran and she survives.

Paul was a member of the Evangelical Mennonite Church in Archbold, Ohio. He worked at Autoform Tool and Manufacturing in Angola, Indiana. He was employed by the Jacoby family for over 40 years Paul and his family were immersed into the world of racing which became a passion for Paul at a very early age.

Paul is survived by his wife Donna of Montpelier; four children, Christina Gallagher of Pickerington, Ohio, Melissa Rhoads, Stephanie

Schlater of Troy, Ohio and Sean Sauder of Nashua, New Hampshire; four grandchildren, Caleb Gallagher, Gavin Gallagher, Braylon Rhoads, and Aidan Gorman; his mother Donna J. Sauder; two brothers Lee and Dean Sauder both of Archbold; and one sister Diane Sturdavant of Perrysburg.

He was preceded in death by his father Lowell and sister Roseann Egler.

A time to receive friends will be on Saturday, January 7th from 1-4pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A memorial service will follow at 4pm at the funeral home with Pastor Rick Stiver to officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to CHP Hospice or Cancer Assistance of Williams County. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com