Paul Shaffer (1925 – 2018)

Paul W. Shaffer, of N. Main St., Waldron, died at his home Thursday morning, March 29, 2018, a day after turning age 93. Born March 28, 1925 in Montgomery, MI, he was the son of the late Harry C. and Magnolia (Royer) Shaffer. Paul proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy from 1944 until his honorable discharge in 1946. He married Joyce L. Day on January 17, 1951, in Fremont, IN, and she survives. A farmer, Paul worked for Howard Laser in Waldron for over 37 years. He also worked 14 years at the former Kustom Fit in Pioneer, OH, where he later retired. He enjoyed gardening, deer hunting, and softball. He was an avid Detroit Tigers fan, and his death occurred on the day of the 2018 season home opener.

Surviving in addition to his wife of 67 years, Joyce, are three sons, Robin (Margaret) Shaffer of Edon, OH, Lyle (Carol) Shaffer of Waterloo, IN, and Scott (Corena) Shaffer of Alvordton, OH; four daughters, Eileen Shaffer of Fayette, OH, Rebecca (Alan) Stiverson of Hudson, Teresa Fuller of Edon, and Linda (Carlos) Grubbs of Hillsdale; three brothers, Carl Shaffer of Hillsdale, Roy Shaffer of Ypsilanti, and Richard Shaffer of Hillsdale; two sisters, Marcille Carter of Holiday City, OH and Lille Junge of Holgate, OH; 30 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and a great-great granddaughter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Loren; three sisters, Helen, Mary and Margie; and one grandson.

A graveside service for Paul Shaffer will be held on Saturday, March 31, 2018, at 2:30 p.m. at the Waldron Cemetery with Pastor Sam Nutter officiating. Military Rites will follow, performed by the Hudson American Legion Hannan Colvin Post #180. Arrangements are being handled by the Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the family to aid with final expenses. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.

