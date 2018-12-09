Paul Smith (1941-2018)

Paul R. Smith, 77 years, of Alvordton, passed away Thursday, December 6, 2018, at the Truman Hospice Home at New Philadelphia, Ohio.

He was born April 20, 1941, in Primrose, OH, the son of Goldie (Corman) and William Kenneth Smith. He was a 1959 graduate of Hilltop High School, and lived at his present address since 1965. He was a member of North Clinton Church, Wauseon.

He was united in marriage to Delores Nofziger on August 19, 1961 and she preceded him in death on April 1, 1997. Surviving is one daughter, Joyce (Jay) Waidelich of Sugarcreek, OH; 3 granddaughters; 5 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Richard Smith and Mike Smith.

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Elenore, Mary and Sue; and two brothers, Eddie and Kenneth.

Services will be held on Tuesday at 2:30 PM at the North Clinton Church with Pastors Brad Faler, Glenn Coblentz and Luke Dooley officiating. Interment will follow in the West Franklin Cemetery, rural West Unity. Friends may call at the church from 1 – 2:30 PM on Tuesday.

