Paul Stantz (1928 – 2017)

Paul Lavon Stantz, 89, of Montpelier, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home in Montpelier.

He was born on May 31, 1928 in Superior Township to Oliver D. and Leona I. (Humbarger) Stantz. Paul graduated from Kunkle High School in 1948, where he spent time as manager of the basketball team.

He retired from Robinair in Montpelier in 1972. Paul also worked as a local painter around the area. He was a member of the Pioneer Church of the Nazarene. Paul enjoyed driving around the country side in his car and spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed.

Paul is survived by his sister, Lois (Paul) Clark of Bryan; numerous nieces and nephews; other family members and good friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Viola Rummel and Leota Grubbs; three brothers, Cleo and Maurice Stantz and infant brother, Walter Ray Stantz.

Paul will be laid to rest in a private family service at West Buffalo Cemetery in Edgerton. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Thompson-Geesey Funeral Home in Montpelier. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Williams County Cancer Assistance. Online condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.