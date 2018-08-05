Paula Ray (1963-2018)

Paula S. Ray, 54, of Lehi, UT, died Saturday, August 4, 2018, at the Heritage Care Center in American Fork, UT, the result of a brief battle with brain cancer. Born December 23, 1963, in Morenci, MI, she was the daughter of the late Wayne Lewis and Karen (Phillips) Fackler.

Paula was a 1982 graduate of Gorham Fayette High School, and was most recently employed as a customer service representative for Sykes Enterprises in Utah. Paula enjoyed crafting, horseback riding, and attending various concerts featuring her favorite 80’s music. A lover of the outdoors, she enjoyed gardening, camping, and dogs. She had opportunities to do a lot of traveling across the United States and also vacationed on several boat cruises.

Survivors include her husband, Terry D. Ray, of Lehi, whom she married on June 13, 2015, in Las Vegas, NV; four children, Anastasia (Jeremy) Miller of Pioneer, OH, Yolanda (Joe) Bohner of Montpelier, OH, Travis Kline of Fayette, and MaryJoe McBride (and Austin Grubbs) of Fort Wayne, IN; six grandchildren, Jeremy, Andrew, Shailynn, Alexia, Nathan, and Boe; a great-granddaughter, Willow; and four step-children, Amber Kingsland of Sandy, OR, Jalina Ray (and John) of San Jose, CA, Jeremy (Melissa) Ray of Cedar Fort, UT, and Melanie (Richard) Viet, of Media, PA.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved grandparents, Henry and Susie Phillips.

A memorial service for Paula will be held Saturday, August 18, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette. Interment will follow in the Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette. The family will receive friends for visitation for two hours preceding the service, beginning at noon.

Memorial contributions in honor of Paula can be made to the Williams County Humane Society. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.