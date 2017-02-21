Pearl R. Michalkiewicz (1933 – 2017)

Pearl R. Michalkiewicz, age 83, passed away in her home on Monday, February 20, 2017. Prior to her retirement she had worked at the Delta Community Market for 20 years.

Pearl was born in Toledo, Ohio on October 10, 1933, the daughter of Harvey and Esther (Reed) Lewis. On February 11, 1956 she married Eugene Michalkiewicz, and he survives. She was a member of St. Richards Catholic Church in Swanton.

Surviving, besides her husband, Eugene, are two daughters, Susan Sweet of Liberty Center and Debra Michalkiewicz of Delta; four grandchildren, Michael Sweet, Cyndi Sweet, Lee Sweet and Lisa Sweet. She is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren, and brothers and sisters.

There will be no funeral services. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the charity of the donors’ choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.