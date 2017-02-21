Penny D. Stites (1957 – 2017)

Penny Danielle (Heath) Stites, age 59, of Wauseon, Ohio died Saturday, February 18, 2017 in her home. She was born April 26, 1957 in Logansport, Indiana to Frederick Ira and Patsy Ruth (Jones) Heath. She loved spending time with her family, she was a Michigan sports fan, and also loved her dogs, Froto and Grace very much.

Survivors include, her children, Shawna (Les) Goldsmith, Delta, Ohio and Tess Trucks, and fiance James, Wauseon, Ohio. Mother, Patsy Heath, Wauseon, Ohio. Siblings, Rhonda (Bruce) Turnbull, Wisconsin, Robin (Bob) Halling, Iowa, Karen Heath, Wauseon, Mike Heath, Wauseon. Grandchildren, Brandy Davis, Devin Goodman, Haven Trucks, Kylee Trucks. Great-grandchildren, Wyatt Davis, Kingston Goldsmith and a expected great-grandchild, Kyia Danielle. Nieces and nephews, Wendy (Pete) Winchester, Kim (Joe) Gelhaus, Eddie (Jen) Heath, Shane (Tina) Halling, Kathy (Beth) Heath, Kendra Heath, Michael Heath, Tony White, Chris (Dawn) Collins, Desi Collins, Arthur Collins, Jr. and their families.

She is preceded in death by her father and a brother, Arthur Joe Collins, Sr.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2017 in First Christian Church, Elm Street, Wauseon, Ohio. Rev. Maryann Reimund officiating. Interment will be in Wauseon Union Cemetery at a later date, next to her brother, Arthur Joe Collins, Sr. Friends may call for time of visitation with family, 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Friday in Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio. Funeral luncheon will follow the funeral service Saturday in the Wauseon American Legion Hall, Shoop Avenue, Wauseon, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family for assistance with funeral expenses, c/o Shawna Goldsmith.

Online condolences at www.grisierfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio.