Perry Roose (1946-2018)

Perry Brent Roose, age 71, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 12:38 P.M. on Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center- Bryan. Brent was the owner of Roose & Associates, Inc. in Bryan. He was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War and a Purple Heart recipient. He was a member of Bryan VFW Post #2489, where he was Past Commander, the Bryan American Legion Post #289; Bryan Moose; Bryan Eagles, Bryan Masonic Lodge #215 F&AM and the Scottish Rite-Valley of Toledo.

Brent was born on December 7, 1946, in Wauseon, Ohio, the son of James L. and Margaret M. (Hutchison) Roose. He was a graduate of Bryan High School.

Brent is survived by his children, James Roose, of Elyria, Ohio, Charles (Amanda) Roose, of Hilliard, Ohio, Matthew (Barbara) Roose, of Toledo and Laura Starrett, of Bryan; 12 grandchildren; brother, David Roose, of Fort Wayne, Indiana and his mother, Margaret Bradley. He was preceded in death by his father, James Roose, brother, Tracy Roose.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Monday, July 23, 2018 at the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan with Ted Mathes officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 P.M., prior to the service. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery, Washington, D.C.

Memorials are requested to the Bryan VFW Post #2489. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.

