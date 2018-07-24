Perry Rupp (1957-2018)

Perry L. Rupp, age 61, of Wauseon, passed away on July 22, 2018. He was born February 11, 1957 in Wauseon to the late Wes and surviving Reta (Bonar) Rupp.

He graduated from Wauseon High School in 1975 and attended Bowling Green State University and the University of Toledo. In 1979, Perry married the love of his life, Jana Gype. They raised two sons-Daniel (Sara) and Andrew (Jeanette). Perry had been blessed with two grandchildren- Hunter and Brynley. Perry is also survived by his two brothers Ben and Jack Rupp as well as his sister Lisa Kuney. Perry was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone.

Perry enjoyed designing and constructing projects. He was the recipient of the 2015 Robert Fulton Award for Fulton County Economic Development. Perry was on the Fulton County Airport Board of Trustees, past member of the Wauseon Rotary Club and Sportsman’s Club. He was an avid pilot, snowmobiler and outdoorsman.

Perry built his first home in the Huner subdivision at the age of 17. In the early days Perry worked for Bub Wyse, John Smith, FULCO Construction, Lathrop Co and eventually became founding partner of Rupp/Rosebrock Inc. Some of his projects around Fulton County included: Wauseon Fire Hall, Municipal Building, Health Dept., Wauseon Senior Center, Detwiler Manor renovations, many additions to FCHC, Fulton Manor, DaVita Dialysis, Fulton County Sheriff’s Dept., Project manager for Wauseon schools, Krauss Field House, Sullivans Restaruant and Mercy Hospital in Defiance.

He also served a four year term as Commissioner for Fulton County. He was a Clinton Township Trustee at the time of his death.

Visitation for Perry will be held from 3:00 P.M. until 8 P.M. on Sunday, July 29, 2018 at Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon. Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. on Monday at Crossroads Evangelical Church, with Pastor Matt Boyers officiating. A luncheon will be held afterwards at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all memorial contributions be given to Jana Rupp who will use them to promote and create opportunities for youth to share Perry’s love of aviation.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

