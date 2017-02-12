Phyllis J. Weber (1942 – 2017)

Phyllis J. Weber, 74, of Pioneer passed away peacefully, after a brief illness, surrounded by her family early Saturday morning. She was born on May 20, 1942, in Reading, Michigan to Orva “Bud” E. and Marcille J. (Shaffer) Carter. Phyllis graduated in 1960 from North Central High School in Pioneer. On October 8, 1961, she married David C. Weber in Kunkle, Ohio and he survives.

Phyllis worked beside Dave on the family farm where they raised three children. She was a member of the Montpelier Women of the Moose, the Kunkle United Brethren Church and the Women Missionary Association. Phyllis loved playing cards and taking winter trips to Las Vegas. She enjoyed knitting, doing word finds and attending her children and grandchildren’s sporting events, band concerts, dance recitals and 4-H shows.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dave of Pioneer; two daughters Karen (Bill) Danielson and Barb (Ron) Wheeler both of Montpelier; one son Jim (Becky) Weber of Pioneer. Phyllis was a loving grandmother to six grandchildren, Brandon and Joel Van Dyke, Jordan and Kenzie Weber, Connor and Brooke Wheeler; three great grandchildren Kallen, Lyrk and Lakyn; mother Marcille Carter of Holiday City, Ohio; two sisters, Nancy McKelvey of Montpelier and Janet (Robert) Huffman of Pioneer; and two brothers Paul (Teresa) Carter of Montpelier and Chuck (Kay) Carter of Richland, Missouri.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her father “Bud”, an infant son Kenneth, brother Carl Carter, and sister June Keller.

Visitation for Phyllis will be on Tuesday, February 14th from 2-7 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will be on Wednesday at 11 am at the funeral home with Pastor Dan Van Arsdalen to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Montpelier Senior Center or the Williams County 4-H. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com