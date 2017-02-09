Pioneer Branch Library Hosting Kid’s Tournament & Bath Bomb Pinterest Party

The Pioneer Branch Library will be holding a Pinterest Party on Tuesday, February 21st at 6:00 pm. Come and create the latest trend…bath bombs! Bath bombs are hard-packed mixture of dry ingredients which bubbles when wet. They are used to add essential oils, scent, and color to bathwater. This program is limited to 12 attendants. Please pre-register at the library to attend.

Kids are invited to take part in a 3-Man Tournament to compete for Xtreme VR Vue II prizes at the Pioneer Branch Library on Friday, February 24 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm. Sign up for your 3-person team at the library and get ready to battle in three areas; Candyland, Wii Bowling, and Archery. Please pre-register for this event.

The Pioneer Branch Library is located at 106 Baubice Street. For more information, call Rose King at 419-737-2833.

