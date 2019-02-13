Pioneer Man Among Three Individuals Sentenced In Fulton County Common Pleas Court

Three individuals were sentenced on February 13, 2019, In the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Jacob Brown, age 22, of Pioneer, previously pled guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, on or about February 20, 2018, Mr. Brown possessed oxycodone.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Brown to two years of community control. He ordered Mr. Brown to serve 20 days In CCNO with credit for six days; pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; pay a fine of $250; be assessed by a Renewed Mind and successfully complete any recommended treatment; not consume or possess alcohol or illegal drugs in his home or vehicle; not enter bars and/or taverns; and comply with a 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. curfew.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Brown serving it months in prison.

John Felix, 58, of 27881 Co. Rd. N, Fayette, previously pleaded guilty to Negligent Assault. On June 3, 2018, he did negligently, by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance, cause physical harm to another.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Felix to 1 year of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs and pay a $100 fine within 30 days, successfully complete the anger management program at Maumee Valley Guidance Center, and have no contact with the victim.

Brian Schlegel, 35, of 2465 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo, previously pleaded guilty to Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. On June 23,. 2018, he operated a vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Schlegel to 18 months in prison, of which the first year Is a mandatory term, and he ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay a $1,350 fine, suspended his driver’s license for five years, and to have no driving privileges for the first three years of said suspension, have restricted vehicle plates, and ignition interlock.

© 2019, The Village Reporter and/or The Associated Press. All rights reserved.