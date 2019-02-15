Planned Parenthood Sues Ohio Over New Abortion Restriction

CINCINNATI (AP) — Planned Parenthood has sued Ohio over a law that bans dilation and evacuation abortions, one of the most common abortion methods.

Former Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sihk) signed the ban last year on the procedure known as D&E. It’s commonly used in second-trimester abortions. Similar laws have been rejected by the courts.

Planned Parenthood says the procedure is the safest abortion method after about 15 weeks of pregnancy and the only method provided in outpatient facilities. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court in Cincinnati.

The lawsuit asks a judge to stop the law from being enforced and to declare it unconstitutional.

Attorney General David Yost said his office will “vigorously defend” the law’s constitutionality.

