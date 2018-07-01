Podorsky Leads Fort Wayne Over Lake County 6-4

Fort Wayne took the lead in the first when Nick Feight hit a two-run single and then scored on an error.

The Captains cut into the deficit in the second inning when Miguel Eladio hit an RBI double and Jesse Berardi hit a sacrifice fly.

The TinCaps later tacked on three runs in the seventh when Podorsky hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run single by Tirso Ornelas to secure the victory.

Lake County saw its comeback attempt come up short after Ulysses Cantu scored on an error and Berardi scored on a ground out in the seventh to cut the Fort Wayne lead to 6-4.

Fort Wayne right-hander Mason Thompson (6-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Francisco Perez (5-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up three runs and five hits over six innings. Austin Smith pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for his first save of the season.

Despite the loss, Lake County is 5-2 against Fort Wayne this season.